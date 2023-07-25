SHREVEPORT, La. - Parents will have a final opportunity Tuesday to get their children registered for this weekend's 19th Annual Shoe Giveaway sponsored by The African American Celebration Parade Committee.
Parents can sign up at Shoppers Value Foods from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at 1867 Nelson Street at North Market.
The shoes will be distributed Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Walmart at 6713 Pines Road in Shreveport.
The giveaway is for children ages 6-19.
Requirements include ID, proof of government assistance (blue sheet), and the child must be present.
This free event is proudly sponsored by African American Celebration Parade Committee, Walmart, Shoppers Value Food, Lincoln Nova via Recovery Center, Comcast Alpha Media, Horseshoe Hotel, Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church, Attorney Carl Rise, Attorney Willie Singleton, Joseph's Elite Image, David Raines Community Center, and Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers.