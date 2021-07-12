SHREVEPORT, La - A local business, ASAP Copy, is sponsoring a school uniform giveaway ahead of the upcoming school year.
ASAP Copy is asking the community to donate new or gently used uniforms, shoes, belts, and backpacks that will go to elementary, middle, and high school students in need.
Community members can donate uniforms at 3711 Lakeshore Drive from July 12th until August 2nd.
The uniform giveaway will be on August 14th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the same address.
For more information, call 318-631-4777.