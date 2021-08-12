MARSHALL, Texas - As students head back to the classroom Thursday, the streets and highways around schools and the community are going to be busier than they’ve been in recent months. The Marshall Police Department would like to remind everyone to stay aware and stay safe with increased traffic returning to school zones and bus pick-up areas.
Marshall Police Department officers will be heavily patrolling the school zones and working areas near the schools to help protect children during their commute to and from school. There will be zero tolerance towards motorists who choose to ignore the school zone regulations.
It is also important to remember that in the State of Texas the law mandates drivers to stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or turns on its flashing red lights. When a school bus is stopped, drivers traveling on either side of the road must come to a complete stop. This will allow children to safely board and un-board a school bus.
The Marshall Police Department would also like to remind the community of the new city ordinance that was passed by the City Council on May 27, 2021, authorizing the “No Parking – in designated areas” to include the east and west side of the 1500 and 1600 block of Pecan Street, adjacent to the Marshall Early Childhood Center. This new city ordinance will enable buses to safely enter and exit the school.
Police Chief, Cliff Carruth, stated, “I ask that everyone pay extra attention to the roadway, stay off our cellular devices, and drive safely. Our officers will be enforcing the traffic laws with special focus on the school zones and bus pick-up areas. Help us protect our children. Drive safely!”