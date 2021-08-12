MARSHALL, Texas - As students head back to the classroom Thursday, the streets and highways around schools are going to be busier than they’ve been in recent months. Marshall police issued a news release reminding everyone to stay aware and stay safe with increased traffic returning to school zones and bus pick-up areas.
Officers will be heavily patrolling the school zones and working areas near the schools to help protect children during their commute to and from school. There will be zero tolerance towards motorists who choose to ignore the school zone regulations.
It is also important to remember Texas law mandates drivers to stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or turns on its flashing red lights. When a school bus is stopped, drivers traveling on either side of the road must come to a complete stop allowing children to safely board and exit a school bus.