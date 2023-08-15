MARSHALL, Texas - More east Texas schools are welcoming students back to class. Marshall ISD has about 5,000 students enrolled in the district.
Administrators say the elementary and junior high facilities received major renovations in 2017 and now it's time to finish up the other campuses.
The Marshall Early Childhood Center is undergoing major renovations to the restrooms, classrooms and offices. Construction has been ongoing since last spring.
Then last May, voters passed a bond for nearly $42 million in upgrades at the high school. The facility originally opened in 1980.
The district will soon begin construction on a new CTE building, an auxiliary gym, and begin modernizing the high school library.
"The reasons that we're doing the renovations is because our students who go to school here need great places to go to school. We want the facilities at Marshall High School and Marshall Early Childhood to be as good as our other facilities that we have," Richele Langley, Marshall ISD Superintendent said.
Construction is also underway on Maverick Stadium. Some of the upgrades include security fencing, new ticket booths, and locker rooms. Those projects are not related to the bond election.
The upgrades are being paid for with a safety and security grant.