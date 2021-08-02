SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will host a backpack and school supplies giveaway event on Thursday, August 5. It will be from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at C.E. Byrd High School parking lot at the corner of Kings Highway and Line Avenue in Shreveport.
The giveaway will include a backpack and school supplies for school age children while supplies last. The child must be present in the vehicle to receive the backpack and supplies.
LSU Health Shreveport will also be on site providing COVID-19 vaccinations to those eligible.
