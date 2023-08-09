SHREVEPORT, La. - When it comes to early childhood programs, Caddo Smart Start still has some open seats available.
More than 3,400 children attend their early childhood programs every year and the children who do attend have increased kindergarten readiness scores.
If you're interested, contact Caddo Smart Start for more details. Click here for a closer look at Caddo Smart Start with our KTBS 3 News special.
Bossier Early Childhood Ready Start Network partners are also committed to preparing children for success in all future educational and life experiences. Their mission is to provide safe, nurturing, child-centered quality educational experiences which support individual intellectual and social growth and development. Click here to connect with their website.