SHREVEPORT, La. - COVID-19 has put many parents in a new position - worrying about the safety of their children and their potential exposure to the virus at school.
That's why many parents are turning to homeschool and exploring new options for educating their children.
Sharon Foster is the president of Bravo Homeschool Group. She says since COVID-19 she has seen an influx of parents wanting to learn more about how her co-op functions.
Bravo has been around since 2012 and has offered a co-op since 2013.
To learn more, send an email to bravohomeschoolgroup@gmail.com.