Pleasant Grove ISD students head back to school

TEXARKANA, Texas - Pleasant Grove ISD is one of the first campuses the Texarkana area to step back into a classroom or log in remotely.
Right now, about 80 percent of students are taking classes in person, and 20 percent are working online.
PGISD Superintendent Chad Pirtle said each campus has made specific plans for their campus in regards to health and safety. The district has worked hard to meet state and federal health guidelines, he added.
"We have a document in our website that's called the "State of Mind - Return to School" guide. We are following that and it's what gives us confidence in having a safe school year for our students and staff," Pirtle said.
Face covering are required for students third grade and up, and highly recommended but optional for students pre-kindergarten through second grade.
Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available to all staff and students. Social distancing will also be practiced in the classroom, hallways, and the cafeteria.
"The 20 percent of students that are at home really free a lot of space up in our classrooms. I think more classrooms, than not, will be able to social distance," said Pirtle.
A new elementary campus will be completed later this fall.
The Margaret Fischer Davis Elementary School will be large enough to accommodate more than 500 children, who attend pre-K through second grade. The project was started nearly a year ago.
Pirtle anticipates the number of students returning on all campuses will increase as the semester gets underway. He said both the in-person and remote learning experiences will provide the same expectations around coursework and grading.
"Our mission of the Pleasant Grove Independent School District is to ensure high levels of learning for all students. I can tell you one thing that will happen this year at Pleasant Grove," said Pirtle.
Click here for more information on the district's learning and procedural plan for COVID-19.