SHREVEPORT, La.-- The Neighborhood Back to School Bash, hosted by Providence House, will be a fun time for current and former Providence House residents.
Other neighborhood friends from the Rescue Mission, Fairmont Apartments and Choice Neighborhood residents will also be there.
It'll take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Caddo Common Park.
"So, we are so excited to bring to the community our first ever annual back to school bash," said Providence House programs Administrator Lakeisha Florence.
Activities will fill up the park, all for the children.
"We've seen an influx of families at Providence House due to the eviction rates soaring across the nation, and so, for our families, they hadn't had a chance to just have a normal, fun summer," said Florence.
The children will get school supplies as they prepare for another school year to grow and to learn.
"So, a lot of our partners, we got together, just to try to see how we can help our community and bring resources right here in our own backyard," said Florence.