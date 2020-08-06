COUSHATTA, La. - One local school district is cutting back on summer break in favor of more breaks throughout the year. Starting this school year, Red River Parish schools are rolling out a balanced calendar.
The calendar will alternate nine weeks of instruction with two weeks off throughout the year. Two-day classroom camps will be available during breaks for students who need extra help.
Superintendent Alison Hughes hopes this move will make up for time lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Many of our children, when we send them home, they don't get anything in the summer. So we wanted to give them as much an opportunity as we could to be at school, to receive the instruction, to try to answer for the instruction that they haven't received since March," Hughes said.
School starts in Red River Parish on August 31st.
Hughes says if all goes well, the district could implement the balanced calendar in the future.