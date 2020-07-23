COUSHATTA, La. - The Red River Parish School Board has announced a 2nd parent survey about school and transportation choices.
The district had a parent forum Monday about questions parents had about schools during COVID-19 following the announcement of their plans last week.
To view or take the latest survey click here.
The form will be open until 5:00 pm on August 6, 2020. The choices that you make can be changed through September 10, 2020. A new form will open on August 31, 2020, for any changes needed.
Only one form per household should be filled out,