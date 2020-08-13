COUSHATTA, La. - The Red River Parish School will host an online roundtable discussion about clarification and answer parent's questions.
The discussion is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 19
Red River Parish schools Superintendent Alison Hughes, student learning Director Karen Squires, Red River High School Principal J.C. Dickey III, Red River Junior High Principal Mike Peter, Red River Elementary School Principal Mike Beck, Red River Academic Academy's Jacqueline Daniels, transportation Director Dan Pickett, food service Director Katie Bethard, federal programs Director Diane Newton and special populations Director Kelli Pickett will take part in the roundtable.
The question topics will be centered around virtual school and in-person instruction. Parents are able to submit specific questions via a Google Docs form here, the Red River Parish Public Schools Facebook page, on its Twitter account and on its website. The link will be open until Monday at 4 p.m.
All questions will remain anonymous. Only questions that have been pre-submitted will be responded to, and not every question will be answered.
If parents or guardians have a personal question or a question that would identify the child, they are asked to send questions or concerns to questions@rrbulldogs.com