COUSHATTA, La. - The Red River Parish school system will host an online roundtable discussion Wednesday with a focus on back to school. It will be centered on virtual learning as well as in-person instruction. Parents were able to submit specific questions in advance.
The session is set for 10 a.m. and can be seen on the district's Facebook page. Click here to access it.
Red River Parish schools Superintendent Alison Hughes, student learning Director Karen Squires, Red River High School Principal J.C. Dickey III, Red River Junior High Principal Mike Peter, Red River Elementary School Principal Mike Beck, Red River Academic Academy's Jacqueline Daniels, transportation Director Dan Pickett, food service Director Katie Bethard, federal programs Director Diane Newton and special populations Director Kelli Pickett will take part in the roundtable.