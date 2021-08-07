MARSHALL, Tx- Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma are in the middle of a back-to-school sales tax holiday, meaning sales tax will not be charged for certain items.
KTBS caught up with some shoppers unaware of the holiday in Marshall, Texas. Terry Helton was walking into Walmart to buy school supplies and clothes for his two middle school daughters when he found out.
"I don't mind getting a deal," said Terry Helton. "Maybe get them a lil extra school clothes without the tax."
Haley Woodall just finished shopping with her family when they found out.
"It makes it easier, you save money so you can spend it somewhere else," said Woodall. "It’s always a good thing. Plus, when you have a surprise savings, who doesn’t like that?"
The exemptions are different in each state. Click on the states below for details.
In Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, tax free shopping will go on through Sunday, Aug. 8th.