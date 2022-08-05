AUSTIN - The sales tax holiday in Texas starts Friday as kids gear up to go back to school in the Lone Star State.
Shoppers save money on clothes and school supplies from Friday through Sunday.
State law exempts sales tax on qualified items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can also be purchased tax free online.
Oklahoma and Arkansas are also having a tax free holidays the same weekend.
Here's more about the tax free weekends in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.