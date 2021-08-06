SHREVEPORT, La. - It's back to school time across the ArkLaTex and for some families having to shell out a large sum of cash for school supplies is out of the question. The Salvation Army of Shreveport is lend a helping hand and a number two pencil as well.
The Salvation Army is teaming up with Walmart to kick off the Stuff the Bus campaign. The goal this year is to provide school supplies to more than 100 local kids in need. They need your help with a number of items like notebooks, backpacks, and just about any other school supply you can think of.
If you'd like to help out, just stop by Walmart on East Bert Kouns anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
"Sometimes when kids come in they don't have anything, no backpack, notebook, or pencil and the teachers themselves will go out and purchase those things and they don't get a stipend for this. This is coming out of their personal money, but they're willing to make that sacrifice. When you have an overwhelming amount of that it takes a toll on the teachers themselves. So this is another way that we've coming alongside them and we see them and appreciate them," said Cpt. Jamaal Ellis of The Shreveport Salvation Army.
If you can't stop by in-person, but would still like to help, you can donate virtually from now until Sunday. The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers, so stop by Walmart on Bert Kouns Friday or Saturday and help some local students and their teachers this upcoming school year.