If you're in certain parts of the ArkLaTex this weekend, you will be able to take advantage of the annual back to school sales tax holidays.
In Texas, it's happening Aug. 6-8.
In Arkansas, you'll save Aug. 7-8. For the first time, electronic items will be exempt in Arkansas.
Tax free back to school shopping in Oklahoma is set for Aug. 7-9.
The exemptions are different in each state. Click on the states below for details.
In Louisiana, the state's sales tax holidays were suspended in 2018 as part of a budget-balancing compromise between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican leadership in the legislature. The suspension is in place until 2025 as part of the $0.45 sales tax signed into law in 2018.