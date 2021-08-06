Tax Free Wording & Calculator on Chalkboard

If you're in certain parts of the ArkLaTex this weekend, you will be able to take advantage of the annual back to school sales tax holidays.

In Texas, it's happening Aug. 6-8.

In Arkansas, you'll save Aug. 7-8. For the first time, electronic items will be exempt in Arkansas.

Tax free back to school shopping in Oklahoma is set for Aug. 7-9.

The exemptions are different in each state. Click on the states below for details.

In Louisiana, the state's sales tax holidays were suspended in 2018 as part of a budget-balancing compromise between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican leadership in the legislature. The suspension is in place until 2025 as part of the $0.45 sales tax signed into law in 2018.

