SHREVEPORT, La. - It is hard to believe that a new school year is right around the corner. That means local organizations and businesses are stepping up to help. Here are a few going on this Saturday, July 22.
- SporTran, Healthy Blue Louisiana, and SPAR are hosting a public back to school event. Attendees may visit with community vendors, enjoy free snow cones, and pick up limited free school supply kits and backpacks given away on a first come, first served basis. Children must be present and accompanied by an adult to receive their supply kit. It takes place at Hattie Perry Recreation Park at 4300 Ledbetter from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
- Alpha Media is again teaming up with Caddo Sheriff's Safety Town for the Backpack & School Supply Give-Away. The event is from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Students from Caddo, Bossier, and the surrounding areas will receive free backpacks and daily essentials needed for the classroom to begin the school year. This takes place at Caddo Sheriff's Safety Town.
- The United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) is trying to fill the bus. They will be out collecting school supplies at Walmart Super Center in Shreveport on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Again, all of these back to school events are taking place this Saturday.