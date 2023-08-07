School zone safety precautions

Shreveport, La. - Caddo and Bossier Parish schools start this week and that means drivers will once again need to be mindful of school zones.
Shreveport police say since the start of cameras in school zones, they've seen an 89% decrease in speeding throughout Shreveport.
Shreveport and its contractor, Blueline Solutions, also added signs in school zones to warn cars to slow down and be aware of speed cameras.
“We have those because that's there to protect what we believe is the most important to our city and to our citizens, [which] is that [of] our future citizens and our young people... So we want to take extra precautions and really advise people to slow down so we can keep our young people safe,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon, Shreveport Police Department Public Information Officer.
Speed camera enforcement times and schools with speed cameras can be found at the end of the article.
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office advises parents to talk to their children before school starts.
They suggest covering the basics of traveling to and from school safely.
Remind them:
- Don't walk in the street. Use sidewalks.
- Mind all traffic signals.
- Cross with a crossing guard or at the corner.
- No running or pushing.
- Walk your bike through all intersections.
- Carry everything in a backpack or bag.
- If you travel by school bus, always cross at least 10 feet before the bus.
- If you drop something while getting on or off the bus, never pick it up. Instead, tell the driver.
- Be aware of the traffic around you. Drivers are required to follow specific rules of the road, but not all do.
Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office urges drivers to be aware when passing by schools.
“Please, we ask that you have your focus solely on that roadway. They're all hands-free zones… Please stay off your cell phones,” said Capt. Adam Johnson, Director of Security for Bossier Parish Schools with Bossier Sheriff’s Office, “We certainly don't want a tragedy next to one of our schools.”
To find Bossier Parish crossing guard locations click here.
Speed camera enforcement times:
- Elementary schools - 6:30 AM-8:30 AM and 2:00 PM-4:00 PM
- Middle schools - 7:00 AM-9:00 AM and 2:30 PM-4:30 PM
- High schools - 7:30 AM-9:30 AM and 2:30 PM-4:30 PM.
List of all the schools in Shreveport where camera enforcement will resume on August 9:
- Booker T Washington High School - Milam St.
- Caddo Magnet High School - Viking Ln.
- Caddo Career & Technology Center - Union Ave.
- Capt. Shreve High School - E. King's Hwy
- CE Byrd High School - Line Ave.
- Green Oaks High School - Thomas E Howard Dr.
- Huntington High School S - Raspberry Lane
- Southwood High School - Walker Rd.
- Woodlawn High School - Wyngate Blvd.
- AMI Kids Middle School- Lakeshore Dr.& San Jacinto St.
- Ridgewood Middle School - Baird Rd.
- Youree Dr. Middle School - Carroll St.
- AC Steere Elementary School - Ockley Dr.
- Atkins Elementary School - Vincent Ave.
- Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary School - Linwood Ave. & Corbitt St.
- Claiborne Fundamental Elementary School - Claiborne Ave.
- Creswell Elementary School -Creswell Ave.& Highlands Ave.
- Fairfield Elementary School -Fairfield Ave.
- Forest Hill Elementary School - Baird Rd.
- Judson Elementary School- Jewella Ave.
- Linwood Elementary School - Linwood Ave.
- Queensborough Elementary School - Missouri Ave.
- Riverside Elementary School Dixie Garden Dr.
- Southern Hills Elementary School - Kingston Rd.
- Summerfield Elementary School - Ardis Taylor Dr.
- Sunset Acres Elementary School – Sunnybrook &W Canal Blvd.
- Westwood Elementary School - Jewella Ave.
- Calvary Baptist Academy - Linwood Ave.