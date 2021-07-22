SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2021-2022 school year is upon us, and as students and teachers prepare to head back to the classroom, Shreve Memorial Library is offering tools to help parents, students and teachers succeed this school year. School starts in Caddo Parish on Monday, August 23, and Shreve Memorial Library is encouraging patrons to take advantage of the many resources available to help with schoolwork, homework, research projects, testing, and more.
All Caddo Parish Public School students have access to Shreve Memorial Library services and materials with the virtual student library card. The virtual student library card allows students to check out up to two books or DVDs at any time using their student ID. The virtual student library card also provides students with access to the vast amount of online, digital services available through the library’s e-branch.
Students are encouraged to use online resources, such as Homework Louisiana, Gale Virtual Reference Library, and Pronunciator, to assist with homework and research projects. Homework help is available through Homework Louisiana, which offers free online one-on-one tutoring for students of all ages seven days a week from 2:00 p.m. to midnight. The site offers tutoring in subjects such as math, science, language arts, test prep and writing assignments. Help is also available to adults through the Adult Education and Career Center Library to assist with homework, research projects, and studying. Study resources for exams are available in Learning Express.
Other library services, including Literary Reference Center Plus and Gale Virtual Reference Library, offer unlimited online access to hundreds of reference books including images, audio files, videos, encyclopedias, histories, biographies, and more. Students interested in learning a new language can explore Pronunciator, an online program that offers instruction in 80 different languages. All of these online resources and others are available on the Shreve Memorial Library website through the Louisiana Library Connection, the State Library Databases. Users must have a Shreve Memorial Library card or virtual student library card to access these services.
In addition to these resources, each of Shreve Memorial Library’s branches offer free Wi-Fi and public computers, equipped with internet access and standard programs such as Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, for students to use. Students, teachers, and parents may also find Accelerated Reader (AR) book information through the library’s online catalog and use one of the library’s study rooms for a quiet place to study, read, work on projects, and complete homework.
For more information on Shreve Memorial Library resources, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.