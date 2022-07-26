SHREVEPORT, La. - Help is on the way for parents getting their children ready to head back to school.
The African American Celebration Parade Committee is giving away free shoes for needy students as part of the 18th Annual Shoe Giveaway.
You can sign up Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Shoppers Value at the corner of Nelson and North Market.
The shoes will be distributed Saturday at Walmart on Pines Road.
The giveaway is for ages 5-19.
When you sign up, make sure you have have proof of government assistance and make sure the child is with you.