SHREVEPORT, La. - Help is on the way for parents getting their children ready to head back to school.
The African American Celebration Parade Committee is giving away free shoes for needy students as part of the 19th Annual Shoe Giveaway.
Parents can sign up at the following Shoppers Value Foods locations:
- Monday from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at 3709 Greenwood Road
- Monday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 6363 Hearne Avenue #115.
- Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at 1867 Nelson Street at North Market.
The shoes will be distributed Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Walmart at 6713 Pines Road in Shreveport.
The giveaway is for children ages 6-19.
Requirements include ID, proof of government assistance (blue sheet), and the child must be present.
This free event is proudly sponsored by African American Celebration Parade Committee, Walmart, Shoppers Value Food, Lincoln Nova via Recovery Center, Comcast Alpha Media, Horseshoe Hotel, Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church, Attorney Carl Rise, Attorney Willie Singleton, Joseph's Elite Image, David Raines Community Center, and Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers.