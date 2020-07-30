LOGANSPORT, La. - DeSoto Parish school officials want to make sure the transition is smooth for all students returning to the classroom next week.
The district got a head start on Thursday.
Students with disabilities were able to attend the Strong Start Academy at Logansport High School.
The academy allowed students to get reacquainted with teachers and back into a routine for the upcoming school year.
DeSoto is the first district to head back to school in the area. Classes start Wednesday with a blended learning schedule.
Students will complete schoolwork from home for three days a week while going to in-person classes on the other two days.