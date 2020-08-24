SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish students returned to the classroom Monday for the first day of school.
The district will have secondary students (6-12 grades) on a hybrid schedule, meaning those students will learn from home 3 times a week and be on campus the other two days.
Students from PK-5th grade will go to class for all 5 days.
Caddo Superintendent Lamar Goree said masks will be required for students grades 3rd and up, as well as staff. Strict social distancing rules will be in place for all students.