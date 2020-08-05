STONEWALL, La. - The first day of school is here for DeSoto Parish students and this year it is truly a big deal. Teachers and students have not been on campus together since mid-March when schools were dismissed for the remainder of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As the new school year gets underway, new measures are in place to keep all those on campus safe and to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Some of those measures include:
- An A/B schedule that will see half the students attend on Monday/Wednesday, and the other half on Tuesday/Thursday. All students will have virtual learning from home on Fridays.
- A virtual option is available for those students not wanting to return to campus yet.
- Desks are placed six feet apart when possible to allow students the option to remove masks when possible.
- Students will eat lunch in the classroom.
- Temperature checks will be done twice a day.
