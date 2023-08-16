TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana, Arkansas School District is joining the long list of schools across the ArkLaTex heading back to class. Administrators say they've been working on teacher pay, security, and facility needs.
Two campuses in the district will undergo some major renovations this school year. Crews will be installing new HVAC and lighting at the North Heights Community School and upgrades will soon be made to the high school band hall.
Superintendent Becky Kesler says their goal last year was to raise teacher pay to $45,000, but with the Arkansas LEARNS Act, they've been able to increase it to $50,000 for brand new teachers. All veteran teachers who already make $50,000 will get a $2,000 increase.
"It has really helped us recruit teachers from Arkansas and Texas. We've had a lot jump over here because our salaries have seen such an increase. I think we're one of the top ones in the nation now for salaries," Kesler said.
Kesler says school security is also one of their main focuses this year.