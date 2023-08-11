AUSTIN - Looking to save some money? This weekend is for you. This year's sales tax holiday in Texas begins Friday and goes through midnight Sunday.
The Texas comptroller encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) during the annual Tax-Free weekend.
Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, shoppers do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.
The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items purchased during the sales tax holiday. Items bought before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.
For more information on what items qualify, visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/.