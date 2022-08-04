SPRINGHILL, La. - Webster Parish students returned to campus Thursday to start their 2022-2023 school year.
Webster Parish School Board Superintendent Johnny Rowland greeted students as they arrived at Brown Upper Elementary School in Springhill.
Webster Parish students are returning to their classrooms as the district celebrates the results of last year’s state tests.
Webster Parish Schools were one of the top 10 school districts in the state that saw a jump in the number of students who achieved mastery level or higher in the state’s LEAP 2025. LEAP 2025 includes assessments of English language arts (ELA), math, science and social studies in Grades 3-12.
Last year, Webster Parish Schools adopted a new calendar that includes an intersession period after every quarter. The intersession allows students who are falling behind to receive extra time in the classroom, so they can catch up to the level of their fellow students.