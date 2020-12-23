BOSSIER CITY, La. - A 15-year-old high school football player from Bossier City was listed in critical condition after contracting covid-19.
Zayden Taylor is a sophomore and a middle linebacker at Parkway High School. His mom told KTBS 3 Anchor Chantee Lans that she received a phone call from the Bossier Parish school district saying that he had been exposed to the coronavirus.
Zayden's friends held a prayer service for him outside of his home. He tested positive for covid the week before Thanksgiving. His mother named Taricka Taylor, who is a staff sergeant in the army gave permission to place him on a ventilator at Willis Knighton South hospital on Saturday.
She said she is now is proud to share that within a few days of placing him on the ventilator, Zayden has made signifigant progress.
During the fall, Bossier Parish Schools have recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases among faculty and staff in the state of Louisiana.