BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Parish Community College music program invited the public to enjoy some free live music on Wednesday. Their fall concert was held as a drive-in event due to the pandemic in order to provide space for social distancing. Anyone wanting to attend the event drove into the school’s lot and listened in from the comfort of their car.
Those attending and not in attendance were able to tune into 90.9 FM to hear the performances clearly across their radios. KTBS spoke to freshman, Kassidy Wood to see what she thinks of having a drive-in fall concert.
“I think the idea is really cool, so we can get to actually perform for people and show our hard work and that kind of stuff…so I like it,” said Wood. Kassidy is in the band at BPCC.
There was also support from family members in attendance at the fall concert. Rosemary Patterson brought the family along to support her granddaughter.
“My granddaughter Peyton Johnson is singing in the Bossier Parish Community choir here at the concert tonight,” said Patterson. “So, we’re all here to support her and hear some good music.
It's awesome that we could come and the college has the ability to put it on the radio so we could stay in the car and they are going to broadcast it over a station in the car.”
Wednesday’s performance featured the concert choir, the woodwind ensemble and the brass ensemble.