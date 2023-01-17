Bossier Parish Schools is hiring in the Transportation Department

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is the second fastest growing parish in Louisiana and Bossier Parish Schools are in need of substitute bus operators and substitute bus aides.
The school district is offering free trainings this month for potential employees and no experience is required. Those interested in the positions must attend all trainings.
Bus operator trainings are happening Jan. 17, 19, 23, 24, 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Transportation Resource Center at 3228 Barksdale Blvd. The trainings consist of a curriculum dictated by the state of Louisiana, a defensive driving course and basic CPR and first aid training.
These classes will help get a class B commercial driver's license, passenger endorsement, school bus endorsement, and pass the air brake test. Once those four tests are passed, Bossier Parish Schools will pay for fingerprints, a drug test and a physical. Those who complete the training and become a substitute bus operator will get a stipend for the training sessions.
"You can work every day and we also have some summer tutoring sessions that you could possibly be able to drive in the summer," said safety training specialist Shelley Chamberlain.
Substitute bus operators make $88 a day.
Chamberlain also said Bossier Schools offer benefits.
"The best thing about driving a bus and becoming a bus operator is that it's the best part time job with full time benefits that you will ever have. You will work approximately two to three hours in the morning, two to three hours in the afternoon," Chamberlain said.
There is only one training session to become a bus aide for Bossier Parish schools and it's Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Transportation Resource Center. Participants will be taught about the different exceptionalities of the students. There is a broad spectrum of exceptionalities with special needs children. Proper technique on securing students that have to be in a safety device or a wheelchair and all the ins and outs of the daily routine of a bus aid will be taught.
"Aides are very crucial. Without them, our special needs buses can't really roll. We are required to have an aide on the bus just to ensure the safety to help take care of the students on the bus," said special needs routing specialist Lori Adcock.
Bossier Parish School substitute bus aides get $63 a day.
Bossier Parish Schools run more than 330 routes twice a day and have more than 230 operators driving about 13,000 students.
Chamberlain also believes that being a bus operator makes a child's day, adding, "We're the first line we're the first thing that the students see in the morning and the last thing in the afternoon. Our drivers set the tone for the day for a lot of the students."