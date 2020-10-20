BOSSIER CITY, La. - The finance department of the Bossier Parish School Board was awarded the Certificate of Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting (CAFR) by the Government Finance Officers Association.
This is the department's 27th consecutive year in receiving the award, according to Bossier Schools. The award is for the 2019 fiscal year that ended in June 2019.
"It represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its money management practices," according to a press release, "The CAFR is judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive 'spirit of full disclosure' to clearly communicate its financial story."