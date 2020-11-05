BENTON, La. - A Bossier Parish School Board teacher was honored after she was selected as a Department of Defense STEM Ambassador by the Defense Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Consortium (DSEC).
Cope Middle School Teacher Elizabeth Vance teaches 7th grade science and will be awarded with a $20,000 prize that will help with classroom supplies and development.
Vance will work virtually with other educators across the country to advance STEM outreach and help create resources to help teachers nationwide.
“I'm thrilled for this opportunity to collaborate with fellow teachers from around the United States,” Vance said.“ I can't wait to work with these educators to develop meaningful STEM lessons and curriculum to benefit all students.”