BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish Community College is hosting a registration events this weekend to assist current and new students with registering for winter, spring and summer courses.
Super Saturday will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, on the BPCC campus. This signature registration event will be held in Building F from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Prospective and returning students will experience a one-stop registration event with a festive twist featuring holiday music by the Cavalier Players. Faculty and staff members will be available to assist with registering for classes, as well as, applying for financial aid and veteran benefits.
The event is open to current and new BPCC students.
Winter session classes begin Dec. 21, 2021. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 13, 2022.
For more information on registering at BPCC, visit www.bpcc.edu/admissions or contact the Admissions Office by phone at 318-678-6004 or email admissions@bpcc.edu.