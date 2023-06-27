SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish School Board on Tuesday adopted a $541 million balanced budget that includes a 5 percent salary increase for paraprofessionals to align with regional averages and makes bus drivers and aides eligible for annual salary increases based on satisfactory evaluations and years of experience.
The approved budget also maintains funding for top-rated curricula and resources, updated classroom and student technology, teacher supplies, security upgrades and school building maintenance.
The budget also includes a $2,000 one-time stipend for teachers as approved by the Louisiana Legislature earlier this month with support staff receiving $1,000. Information has not yet been released from the Louisiana Department of Education specifying when those payments will be made; however, district leadership will communicate with staff as soon as more details are provided.
“Our teachers and staff are the foundation of who we are as a school system and our ability to provide the best education to our students,” said Dr. T. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Schools. “It is a priority of our Board and district leadership to ensure our staff is recognized and paid competitively for the hard work they do while continuing to do everything we can to enhance student achievement and allow students to achieve their wildest dreams.”
Caddo Parish School Board is funded by a combination of federal funds, state allocations based on per-pupil funding as well as local sales tax and property tax dollars. Since 2003, Caddo Parish has reduced property tax mills by nearly 15 percent.