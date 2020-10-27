SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish School Board says all students at Southwood High School will have online classes for the rest of the week.
The district says they haven't been able to find enough substitute teachers to cover classes.
Last week, the football team had three coaches test positive for COVID-19. Since that time, contact tracing has called for additional people to be quarantined as a precaution, according to the school board.
The school will be cleaned while students and teachers are gone. Teachers will still post lessons on the district's Canvas learning platform.
The district says it has been working in recent months to recruit substitute teachers and other remaining vacancies. Individuals interested in applying may apply online here.