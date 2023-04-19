SHREVEPORT, La. - After nearly five hours of debate at the Caddo Parish School Board meeting Tuesday night, board members voted to close E.B. Williams Stoner Hill Elementary School.
Parents and educators voiced their views and pleaded with board members to keep the elementary school open.
District leaders say the school's enrollment has been declining for more than a decade. The board wants to transfer the school's 160 students, some enrolled in the special education program, to Creswell Elementary School and other neighborhood schools.
"We can keep old schools and we can pay a whole lot of money to keep old schools, or we can consolidate schools," said Caddo Parish School board member, Barry Rachal.
Board member, Dottie Bell mentioned she's been on the board 17 years and has never seen the Stoner Hill community come out. "Don't blame the board for what we're doing. Let me tell you what I'm doing, I'm voting for the children, the babies, you can say what you want. It's about those babies they are missing out on yes, resources," said Bell.
The change will take effect next school year.
It's unclear what will be done with the property.
Caddo Parish School Board, Superintendent Lamar Goree, told KTBS they plan to hold meetings with the community to discuss options for what to do with the property.