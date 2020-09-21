SHREVEPORT, La-- Local school districts are adjusting to life back in the classroom now that Governor Edwards has moved into phase 3 of the COVID-19 emergency order.
Bossier and Caddo Parish School District are working hard to ensure students have support in the classroom. Schools are taking a closer look at the need for substitute teachers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fortunately, for Bossier Parish School District, they haven't seen a decline in teachers or substitutes since entering phase 3. The same can't be said for Caddo Parish School District. Many positions are vacant. In fact, the district is still looking to fill an additional 100 jobs, primarily for substitute teachers.
Whether you want to sub at a specific school, or support districtwide, Caddo Parish only requires a high school diploma and cleared background check. Click HERE for more details and to apply.