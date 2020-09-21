SHREVEPORT, La. - Northwest Louisiana school districts are adjusting to life back in the classroom now that Gov. John Bel Edwards has moved the state into Phase 3 reopening.
Bossier and Caddo schools are working to ensure students have support in the classroom. Schools are taking a closer look at the need for substitute teachers.
The Bossier Parish school district hasn't seen a decline in teachers or substitutes since entering phase 3. The same can't be said for Caddo Parish. Many positions are vacant. The district is still looking to fill an additional 100 jobs, primarily for substitute teachers.
Caddo Parish only requires a high school diploma and cleared background check.
