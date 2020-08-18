SHREVEPORT, La. - The North Caddo High School mascot is changing.
The Caddo Parish School Board Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of changing the mascot. The current mascot features a rebel, which many in the community oppose given the historical context.
While a few members of the community didn’t mind the rebel staying, an overwhelming majority of residents and board members say changing the name is a step in the right direction in the fight for equality.
Superintendent Lamar Goree said more consideration of the mascot change will be done before the Sept. 15 board meeting.