SHREVEPORT, La-- Superintendent Lamar Goree held a press conference on Thursday, ahead of Thanksgiving break. He urged students, parents, and staff to continue to take measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Goree was joined with a team of medical professionals also advising best practices. Some of those practices include not traveling, not holding or attending large gatherings, and restricting Thanksgiving dinner to your immediate family.
Officials also advised the community to practice the 3 W’s: wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a mask.
There’s been a lot of speculation that Caddo Schools would go virtual after Thanksgiving break due to the current spike in COVID cases statewide. Goree said that is just a rumor and Caddo Schools will not pivot back to fully virtual learning.
Schools will return to in person instruction on November 30th, after Thanksgiving break.