SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Smart Start wants to inform viewers, especially young moms, about the benefits of enrolling your child in child care.
Studies show that a child who attends child care has better social skills, learns faster, and is ready to start first grade compared to those who don't have that opportunity. A child who never attends child care will never be able to catch up on the learning curve, or in their career. Early learning is just that important.
The enrollment period is going on now! Give your child an early start on education with Caddo Smart Start!
Application Support Event
- April 15
- 10a - Noon
- Bilberry Park Community Center
- 1902 Alabama Avenue
- Shreveport, LA 71109