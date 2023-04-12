SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Smart Start is on a mission to inform young moms about the benefits of enrolling their child in child care.
Studies show that a child who attends child care has better social skills, learns faster, and is ready to start first grade compared to those who don't have that opportunity. A child who never attends child care will never be able to catch up on the learning curve, or in their career. Early learning is just that important, educators say.
The enrollment period is going on now.
Application Support Event
- Saturday
- 10 a.m. to noon
- Bilberry Park Community Center
- 1902 Alabama Avenue, Shreveport