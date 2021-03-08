CARTHAGE, Texas - Carthage ISD Interim Superintendent Jim Dunlap says his district has been discussing ideas about how to improve the numbers of diverse teachers within the district.
It’s in response to community concerns expressed by Bishop Hubert Owens and others at school board meetings and community meetings that not enough minority teachers were being hired and retained.
“I shared all those thoughts with members of the board as well as with the senior administrative staff,” he said. “Since that time, those topics have always been on the ‘front burner.’ We have had many discussions about developing a plan and trying to figure out the best way forward. All of this has been ongoing. We have several ideas for the board’s consideration. But those are just starting points. I will be sharing those thoughts with the board at the March meeting.”
Dunlap said the district currently doesn’t have a specific plan to target the employment of minorities, but also said the district has put in a place a hiring process that includes a diverse group of employees to screen and interview candidates — ensuring equality of opportunity.
Dunlap said he has talked with a number of people who spoke about the issue at past board meetings and met with community leaders at the Turner Community Center. Dunlap said those conversations mirrored what Owens has been bringing to the board at the past few meetings.
At the board’s February meeting, Owens asked about the district’s recruitment and retention strategies for teachers of color.
“Recruit is good, but if you recruit and cannot retain, you still have a problem because if you recruiting efforts to get it here is the same as the retaining, then you’re just spinning your wheels,” he said. “You’re get them and you lose them, you get them and you lose them.
As part of its desegregation order and the process to have it lifted, the district in past decades promised the court it would take specific measures to hire diverse teachers, including posting job vacancies at Historically Black colleges and universities like Prairie View A&M and Texas College, and sending a representative to a job fair at Prairie View, Owens said.
But still, he noted, the district’s percentage of minority teachers is far lower than it was when the schools integrated and when the desegregation order was lifted.
It’s not an abstract situation, Owens said, pointing to some Black teachers who grew up in Panola County, applied to jobs at CISD and then ended up elsewhere after their applications went nowhere.
“Something is fouled up with the recruiting and the retaining of Black teachers,” he said. “They’re out there, we just have to go get them. We’ve just got to put forth an effort to bring them here. We’ve missed several opportunities. I see them coming from here, next thing I know, Longview got them, Tyler got them. All the other schools around here got them. Why can’t Carthage get the same?”
Owens asked the school board to commit to a plan to hire more diverse teachers.
“I’ve not gotten one response from the board of what your intentions are to do about the situation, so I’m closing with one remark: I would like for the board to direct the superintendent to come up with a comprehensive plan to take care of this situation,” he said.