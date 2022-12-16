SHREVEPORT, La.— The Cathedral of St. John Berchmans Catholic School has been named as the 2022 Best Private School by the readers of SB Magazine. The magazine’s readers also voted the school’s principal, Trey Woodham, as the Best Principal for 2022. The honors were announced in SB’s 2022 Best of Shreveport/Bossier City edition.
“We could not be happier with this designation,” said Father Peter Mangum, Rector of The Cathedral of St. John Berchmans. “The recognition by the people of Shreveport and Bossier City speaks highly of our school’s educators who work tirelessly to give our students the best education possible. Our principal, Trey Woodham, also must be congratulated for leading our school and being named Best Principal.”
“This is my second year as principal at St. John Berchmans School, so to be named Best Principal by the readers of SB Magazine is an amazing honor,” said Trey Woodham. “I owe my success to a great team at the school. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of our students.”
The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released a report in October that showed the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a drop in reading and math scores for fourth and eighth graders. However, Catholic-school students now have the highest scale scores on all subjects for NAEP tests. Catholic schools have continued to show significant gains in education assessments since 2019.
The Cathedral of St. John Berchmans Catholic School educates students from preschool through eighth grade. It opened in 1949 as St. John’s with a staff of six sisters. Over the last 70 years, more than 3,000 students have passed through the school’s hallways.