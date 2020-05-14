SHREVEPORT, La. - Members of the class of 2020 are an elite group -- born in the days after 911 and now graduating in the midst of a pandemic.
As they look to the future, KTBS 3 and Barksdale Federal Credit Union are shining the spotlight on these new grads.
We've partnered with Caddo Parish and Bossier Parish schools for a 1-hour special Congratulating the Class of 2020. Join us Saturday at 6 p.m. only on KTBS 3. The program will feature videos of seniors from nearly 20 Caddo and Bossier schools. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll be inspired and amazed when you see these special moments captured on video.
Join us as we look at the memories, photos and plans for the future for these outstanding young men and women. The class of 2020 is ready to take on the world, and we couldn’t be prouder.