SHREVEPORT, La-- In recent days, there has been a concern for possible underreporting of COVID cases in Caddo Schools.
According to Caddo Schools live COVID-19 tracker, Caddo Schools say for the week of February 1st, 0.36% of their staff has contracted COVID-19. 0.09% positivity rate in students.
Jordan Thomas, Executive Vice President for Red River United teacher’s union, says teachers were allocated 10 COVID sick days, however, those expired December 31. This forced teachers to only take additional time off with their accrued sick time. However, if a teacher exhausted all COVID and sick days, they were officially on an unpaid status. This opens up the potential for skewed COVID cases given that teachers are still reporting to school. Thomas says the same can be said for parents who are at risk of losing wages if they have to stay home and care for their sick child. This can lead to parents withholding the accurate health status of students, which can contribute to underreporting.
One viewer tip mentioned that the federal school funding is expected to arrive in February. However, federal dollars would be in jeopardy if a school were to shut down, for such instances like a COVID outbreak. This was the primary reason for concern that the school may be underreporting.
Caddo Parish Public Schools refuted the claims that it is underreporting and issued this statement:
“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Caddo Parish Public Schools has provided a transparent method of tracking and reporting COVID-19 data. Caddo is the only district in north Louisiana reporting all COVID cases on our website using a live dashboard to provide weekly updates to districtwide data including active charts and percentages of staff and students that have tested positive for the disease.
In addition, the district provides weekly guidance to administrators through open discussions on any updated COVID-19 protocols and provides an open forum to ask questions. At no point has the district ever encouraged or condoned staff to under-report cases. Instead, the district in every conversation has expressed the importance of timely and accurate reporting of all COVID cases. Any such instances in which an employee is knowingly falsifying data should be immediately reported in order for the allegations to be investigated and disciplinary action to be taken.”
To view Caddo Schools COVID dashboard, click HERE.