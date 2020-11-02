MANSFIELD- La-- The DeSoto Parish School Board is going a step beyond to assist students with disabilities with the Desoto Occupation Vocational Education Program, also known as DOVE.
The program supports the disabled to obtain additional training until they are 22 years old, affording them more time to develop employable skills.
The program is 2 years old, but this is the first year of DOVE 2.0.
Morgan Pugh (16 years old) is a DeSoto Parish student participating in the program. Morgan is multi-disabled. She is wheelchair-bound and nonverbal. However, this is not stopping her from gaining valuable life skills and work experience through the DOVE 2.0 program.
Through the work-based learning program, students are also compensated for their efforts.
For more information about the program, reach out to the Desoto Parish school district.